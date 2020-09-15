COVID-19 cases confirmed at State College Area School District

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Area School District has confirmed that there are three positive cases of COVID-19 among their student body.

The district announced that they would switch to remote learning for the week of Sept. 8, which has carried over into this week and is being analyzed on a case-by-case basis.

“Looking ahead, we presume that it’s likely we’ll have more positive tests in our district among our students and employees,” Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said.

According to our media partners at the Centre Daily Times and O’Donnell, there is one case reported from a high school student who has not been in any district buildings this school year. The other two cases come from students at Mount Nittany Elementary.

O’Donnell said contract tracing determined that no close contacts were made by the students in connection to the district.