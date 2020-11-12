COVID-19 case reported at Tyrone Elementary

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A student at the Tyrone Area Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the student was last in the school on Nov. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Health was contacted and the district has identified who was at risk of exposure.

According to the district, all other students are classes that were not exposed will continue as normally scheduled.

“A goal of the Tyrone Area School District is to maintain the health, safety, and well-being of the students, staff, and community as we educate our students. We will continue to follow our enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols and other health and safety measures,” Superintendent Leslie Estep said in a letter addressed to families.