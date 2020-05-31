COVID-19 case reported at Hillview Healthcare in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hillview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Altoona reported one positive case of COVID-19 on their website.

WTAJ spoke to some employees who say they actually quit their job on Saturday because of this and what they are calling other unsafe conditions. A former employee who wishes to remain anonymous says they left Hillview due to major concerns regarding safety.

The former employee says “I hope that they know this is a serious disease going around and that you can’t be so careless and reckless with the lives of the elderly who live in that facility because they are especially susceptible.”

We sent an email to Guardian Elder Care, the parent company of Hillview, but we have not yet heard back yet. We’ll update you as we get more information.