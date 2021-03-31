Cove police chase ends in arrest

EAST FREEDOM, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man is in jail after police say he drove into the back of another car and led police on a high-speed chase.

Jeremiah J. Albright, 22, is accused of hitting a Dodge Neon with his 1997 Pontiac Trans Sport on the Dunnings Highway in Freedom Township at about 10 p.m. Monday and when the driver later talked to police, he said Albright pushed his car with the Pontiac while swerving left to right, as if he was trying to wreck him, according to the charges.

When Freedom Township police found Albright on Dunnings Highway near Traveler Road, Albright drove around Curry Supply at the end of the road and drove out of the parking lot just as the pursuing Freedom Township officer was entering. Police said Albright’s Pontiac almost hit the officer’s patrol car and from there, Albright headed south on Dunnings Highway toward Claysburg.

Police said Albright reached speeds between 95 and 110 mph between East Freedom and Claysburg and almost crash several times as he drove on Sproul Mountain, Lafayette and Ore Hill roads.

Albright blew through stop signs at intersections and after heading down Woodbury Pike from ore Hill Road, he drove through an intersection’s stop signs and flashing red light. Police said Albright swerved into the oncoming lane on Cross Cove Road and almost rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala before running it off the road.

Albright drove through several stop signs in Martinsburg before driving west on Cove Mountain Road.

Police learned of the address for the Pontiac’s registration, which turned out to be Albright’s address of 954 First Street in Roaring Spring. It was the direction he was headed, and police said when Albright pulled into the driveway, he jumped out and ran into the house.

Police found Albright in an upstairs bedroom and he struggled with offers before he was taken into custody.

Albright now faces charges that include felony fleeing police and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and hit-and-run. He is also charged with 16 traffic violations.

Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger set bail at 10 percent of $50,000 at Albright’s arraignment Tuesday morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8 in Martinsburg District Court.