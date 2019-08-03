Courant: More evidence, including a bloodied pillow and knife, found in connection to missing New Canaan mother

(WTNH)– A bloodied pillow as well as a knife have been recovered as part of the police investigation in the case of missing mother, Jennifer Dulos, according to our partners at the Hartford Courant.

These items were found in a trash can on Albany Avenue in Hartford, in addition to a bloodstained shirt stained with her blood, as well as a bra, two mops and sponges with small amounts of blood on them, that police say Dulos was wearing the morning she disappeared, during the police investigation on May 31st.

State Police interviewed a Hartford man who allegedly found the items. He is unidentified at this time since he may be a potential witness in the case. The man also spoke with The Courant describing the items he found on Albany Avenue, past Garden Street, when he reached in to the trash can.

Police conducted the search along Albany Avenue in Hartford several days after Jennifer’s disappearance. Police obtained video footage of her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos throwing multiple bags into trash cans and dumpsters in that area at around 7:00 p.m. the day she disappeared. Fotis’ one-time girlfriend, Michelle Troconis was also there. Both were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24.

The New Canaan police released a statement in regards to the Courant’s most recent report on the Dulos case:

“As this remains an active and dynamic investigation no comment will be provided on any evidence that has been collected nor will information be provided regarding the results of any forensic testing. Additionally no active searches are occurring. We remain committed to bringing to justice those responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance.” New Canaan Police Department

ABC News received a statement from Fotis Dulos’ criminal Attorney, Norm Pattis saying, “I am unaware of any evidence about what she was wearing when she disappeared. This sounds like desperate speculation.”

ABC News also received a statement from a Jennifer Dulos’ Family Spokeswoman saying, “We know that the New Canaan and Connecticut State police are conducting a meticulous and thorough investigation, and we are confident that their efforts will ultimately bring to justice the person or persons responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance. “

News 8 has obtained court documents of a motion Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber filed in court on Wednesday. Farber filed a motion objecting to the objection Troconis from the case.

The motion claims Troconis is seeking to quash the subpoena and stay proceedings as they pertain to her, and has pleaded the 5th.

The motion asks the court to deny Troconis’ motion to be dismissed from the case.

Troconis will return to court on August 19.