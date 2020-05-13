Couple turns to music to bring community together during pandemic

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local couple has turned to music to bring the community together during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday nights they crank up the music from their garage in Osceola Mills. The songs go far enough to reach people about half a mile away.

“Knowing Saturday is going to be music night, you have something to look forward to,” Gina, who hosts the “porch parties” with her husband, said.

The neighbors know to keep their distance. Some may drive by and listen, sit in their cars, even ride by on their side-by-sides. Others enjoy the tunes just from the comfort of their home.

“I call it a porch party,” Gina explained. “Stay on your own porch, listen to the music and send us song requests. That’s your own porch party.”

The porch parties started when Gina and her husband, Allen, were missing people. They just wanted to see smiles during this uncertain time.

“We do what we can to help out everybody else,” Allen said. “Especially in times like this. It’s something none of us have ever encountered in our lives.”

We may be spending time apart, but when you can have a porch party it makes us feel a little more together.

“In this time of isolation and not being around people I feel like it’s important to connect with others even if it is through music,” Gina said.

The couple even displays a light show on their house that people can drive by and see.