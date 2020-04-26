Couple gets special surprise to celebrate 50th anniversary

STORMSTOWN, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County couple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a special surprise.

Bob and Rachel Neff’s family had a party planned for them, but it was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

The celebration still went on, but in a different way.

Family and friends participated in a surprise car parade. They decorated their vehicles and honked their horns to show their love.

The couple got married at the Port Matilda Church when Bob came home from Vietnam, where he was awarded two purple hearts.