Couple charged in alleged sexual assault of minor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Indiana County man and a Jefferson County woman face charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor, in Jefferson County.

Brian Roller Jr., 22 from Rossiter, faces numerous charges including statutory sexual assault, aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault of a minor, and child endangerment.

Adalida Hayes, 24 from Punxsutawny, is charged with child endangerment and corruption of a minor, in connection with the alleged assaults.

Police say the assaults occurred this past May in Punxsutawney.