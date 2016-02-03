Couple celebrates 10 years of marriage on Groundhog Day

A couple celebrating their 10-year anniversary on Groundhog Day knows how to keep their marriage alive.

William and Kimberly Clifton came all the way from Los Angeles to make Punxsutawney their getaway spot.

“I thought it would be a cool 10-year anniversary” just to come here and actually see Phil get pulled out of the ground and see if we’re going to have six more weeks of winter,” William said.

The Cliftons, who consider the past 10 years of being together “an adventure,” purposely chose to get married on Groundhog Day. Both William and Kimberly say one of their favorite movies, “Groundhog Day” inspired them to chose February 2.

“We wanted to repeat the same day over and over again,” Kimberly joked.

To keep things interesting, they try to re-enact the movie as much as they can. The Cliftons stayed at a nearby bed & breakfast and found local diners to eat at.

They’re looking forward to going to Gobbler’s Knob to see Punxsutawney Phil make his debut.

“Because we live in Los Angeles, we’re really hoping to see some snow here,” William said.

“We’re hoping for the rest of the country that [Punxsy Phil] doesn’t see his shadow,” Kimberly said.

The Cliftons said they want to make coming to Gobbler’s Knob a tradition by returning every five years.