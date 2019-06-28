County to pay $1.1 million over inmate’s asthma death

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the family of a work-release inmate who died after suffering an asthma attack has been settled for $1.1 million.

The Erie Times-News reports notice of the settlement was filed Friday, ending the legal fight between Erie County and the family of 48-year-old Felix Manus.

Manus died at a hospital in May 2018 after having an asthma attack while in county custody.

His family filed the civil rights lawsuit in July on behalf of his estate.

They say a corrections officer failed to quickly call for medical care for the man.

The lawyer representing Erie County, Patrick Carey, declined to comment on the settlement.

At the time of his death, the county director of administration said the county didn’t know of Manus’ medical condition.

Manus had been ordered to serve three months of work release for failing to pay $750 in child support.

