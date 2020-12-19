County leaders step up to help service industry during state restrictions

(WTAJ) — Leaders in three local counties are stepping up to help service industry workers make ends meet.



The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has three funds available for workers in Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford Counties to help out during the new state restrictions on indoor dining.

President of the foundation Mike Kane said the idea came from a donor in the community who noticed more can be done to support these workers.

“We can do these things and get through this together and have that memory and those sort of experience of having helped each other, I think we’ll come through this stronger,” Kane said.

Those interested in applying for any of the three funds or donating to the cause can visit the community foundation’s website.

