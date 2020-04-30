County commissioners asking governor to rethink COVID-19 plan

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Counties in our area are requesting that Governor Wolf rethink his COVID-19 reopening plan. Bedford County and Blair county are grouped with other counties that have significantly more COVID-19 cases.

With the governor’s current plan, this means it might take a while for them to re-open. On Friday, Governor Wolf is scheduled to announce which areas on this map will be able to re-open. Many regions don’t like the group they’re in.

Chairman of the Bedford County Board of Commissioners, Josh Lang says “this is obviously unprecedented times whereas that map might make sense for other health-related matters. But this is really about opening up our economy here again…We believe that as a county we’re in a position to be able to start taking steps to give the hope that our residents need.”

Lang says he doesn’t think it’s fair that Bedford, who has 24 cases is in the same group as Dauphin and York counties who have more than 550 cases each. Lang and other Bedford County commissioners sent this letter to the governor on Wednesday, asking him to adjust his COVID-19 plan.

Blair County commissioners will be sending their letter to the governor this week.

Commissioner Bruce Erb of Blair County says “we express the importance and appeal them to look at Blair County to move up earlier in terms of returning us to work with precautions in place to do so as quickly as possible.” Erb says if Blair County opens businesses again and sees an uptick in cases, there are enough resources to treat patients.