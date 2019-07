STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Country superstar Jason Aldean makes his way to the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, September 21.

With 8 albums under his hat and over 20 hit singles, Jason Aldean looks to get some new dirt on those old boots!

Aldean will headline the concert that also features Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce, and Dee Jay Silver

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets directly at the Bryce Jordan Center or online.