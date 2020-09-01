CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Country Club is hitting the green to benefit a local organization.
The country club is hosting a golf tournament on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. for the Young People’s Community Center.
All money raised for the event will go toward the community center. Registration is open until Sept. 7.
For more information, contact the center.
Country club hosts golf tournament for charity
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Country Club is hitting the green to benefit a local organization.