Country club hosts golf tournament for charity

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local volunteer group is raising money to support breast cancer awareness and help local survivors.

"Girls Night Out Altoona Incorporated" held a golf fundraiser yesterday at the Park Hills golf course.It included golfing, lunch, baskets to bid on and prizes to win.

They are anticipating to make $6,000 from the event.

One of the group's committee members told WTAJ that the money raised will go to several hospitals including UPMC and the Hershey Medical Center. Last year the group raised $140,000.

Their next event "Pinks on the Link" is on Oct. 2 at the Omni Bedford Springs golf course. If you are interested in registering for the event, visit their Facebook page for more information or email gnoaltoona@gmail.com.