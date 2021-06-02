Counterfeit $100 bills being used throughout the DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Counterfeit $100 bills are being used throughout the DuBois area.

According to DuBois police, these bills lack some characteristics of a real one hundred dollar bill. There’s no security thread, water mark, and the fake money fails the UV light test.

If you suspect someone of using counterfeit bills, city manager Herm Suplizo says to call police.

“Try to remember who gave you that hundred dollar bill. Try to remember facial features, things like that,” Suplizio said. “Anything you can do to help the police. Just try to be cognizant of what’s going on around you.”

It’s not clear at this time if these bills are connected with the counterfeit bills found at a Clearfield CVS a few weeks ago.