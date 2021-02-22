Counseling for caregivers

DUBOIS, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Penn State Dubois is responding to those who’ve experienced trauma from COVID-19.

They plan to hold virtual workshops including a 7 step process of critical incident stress debriefing.

Sessions are designed to help managers of frontline workers who might be dealing with emotional trauma. But they are open to caregivers or anyone who lost someone to COVID-19.

Their goal is to lessen the emotional impact and give attendees helpful resources.

Psychologist John Lobb of Penn Highlands Dubois will share information on how to identify and recognize different types of traumatic exposure.

Lobb says “for those of us who have to deal with human suffering, whether it’s me as a psychologist, a physician or a nurse or someone working in a nursing home, you get to the point where you start to take on the emotions that are affecting the people that you’re treating.”

The first two sessions are held on April 8th and 16th. Each session is $95.