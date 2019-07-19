Council fires Curwensville police chief

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Curwensville borough council fired the police chief during a special hearing Monday.

Council voted unanimously to remove Chief Mark Kelly.

The council president confirmed reasons he was removed include negligence, disobeying orders and unbecoming conduct.

His termination was effective immediately Monday night.

With the chief removed, the department is left with only one officer.

Many community members said they were shocked to hear the news.

Cindi Weddle said the chief was always there to help, and even saved her house from a fire six years ago.

“He went in, he busted down the door, he told us later he wanted to make sure that myself and my children were not in the fire,” Weddle said. “He also called the fire department, or my house would have been totally lost or gone up in flames.”

Community members also created a petition to get him restated, which has collected hundreds of signatures.