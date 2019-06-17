Coroner: Shooter in triple murder-suicide was fired from job

WYALUSING, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a man who killed his mother, stepfather, and another man before taking his own life in northern Pennsylvania had recently been fired from his job and stopped taking medications.

Authorities in Bradford County have said Jesse Lee Northrup shot and killed Edwin Bidlack, who installed and repaired furnaces, and his wife Candy Diane Bidlack and his employee Johnnie Johnson before killing himself in a home in Wyalusing.

Coroner Thomas Carman said Northrup had stopped taking his prescribed medications and added that three of those medications “are concerning to stop abruptly and for an extended period of time.”

He said Northrup was fired days before Friday’s shootings.

Carman said autopsies revealed that the woman, Northrup’s mother, was first to be killed, followed by her husband and then Johnson.

