Bedford, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-76 between Breezewood and Bedford. State police, and firefighters from a number of local companies, also responded Monday morning, finding at least two tractor trailers when they arrived.

Traffic is flowing again, but cars and trucks did back up as crews worked to fight the fire and clear the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with WTAJ as we work to learn more.