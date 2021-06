Police and coroner respond to car crash in Franklin Township.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were dispatched to the scene of a car crash in Franklin Township Monday at 7:45 a.m.

The crash occurred along Route 350 by the intersection of Mountain View Lane, according to Huntingdon County 911.

Pa. State Police along with AMED, Juniata Valley ambulance and the county coroner responded to the scene.

