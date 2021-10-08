Coroner called after vehicle crashes into Cambria County home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The coroner was called Friday morning, in the wake of a crash into a home on the 900 block of Ragers Hill Road in South Fork.

Emergency officials say one person was also taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical center. Details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

The call first went out around 1:45 A.M. Shortly after crews arrived on scene, Ragers Hill Road from Solomon Run Road to Country Inn Road, was closed.