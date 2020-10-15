Coroner: Brother shot sister to death, then killed himself

ALLEGHENY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed his sister and then turned the weapon on himself in their western Pennsylvania home.

The Westmoreland County coroner said 59-year-old John Dufford and 62-year-old Karen Dufford were involved in a physical altercation in the Allegheny Township residence shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Coroner Kenneth Bacha said the altercation escalated and the man discharged a firearm, hitting the woman multiple times.

Bacha said the man then shot himself. A deputy coroner pronounced both dead at the scene.

Karen Dufford’s death was ruled a homicide and John Dufford’s death a suicide.

