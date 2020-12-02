Coronavirus drives many colleges to waive SAT’s from admissions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Almost all students heading to college have to take the SAT’s.

Some dread the test, while others prepare for it for months.

But the onset of the virus forced many testing sites to close, leaving many upperclassman anxious that they won’t get into their dream school without them.

This has led students into a scramble just to find a testing site.

State College Area High School was one of the few sites that managed to stay open.

According to the schools SAT Coordinator Steven Guthoff, kids were driving hours just to take it there.

“We had students from as far as Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, coming in.”

Because universities understand students circumstances, many have decided to make their once required admissions tests, test optional.

“We’ve really adjusted our standards, knowing that students didn’t have the chance to take the SAT’s, knowing that their junior year was halted and not the way they had imagined it,” said the Associate Director of Admissions of Lock Haven University, Jaimee Kester.

According to the Executive Director of Admissions Robert G. Springall, Penn State already has 58% of its applicants opting test optional.

“We talked to several other institutions who had already had a test optional program in place and they were telling us well at Penn State we can count on about a third or about 30% so to see closer to 60% really has taken us by surprise in a pleasant way,” said Springall.

Without those test scores Springall says that admissions will be focusing on other areas of the students application, like academics and early application.