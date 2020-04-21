Coronavirus and people of color

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the CDC, nearly one-third of coronavirus deaths were African Americans, who make up less than 14% of the U.S. Population.

Philadelphia native, Vernice Blaylock has always lived a fulfilling life, aside from her diagnosis with asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer – Four things that lead her to be more prone to the coronavirus. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 23rd and has been quarantining ever since

“I didn’t die. Thank god I didn’t die” says Blaylock “It just zaps you of all your strength.. all your strength. You don’t have any strength. That’s why the people with their immune systems down didn’t make it.”

According to health experts, her underlying conditions are more common men and women of color. Altoona physician Dr. Zane Gates says because a large portion of African Americans are lower class, its harder for them to get health care. And it’s not just them.

Dr. Gates says “if you look, Latinos, Native Americans, Indians have higher death rates, its because they don’t have the proper access to care. A lot of them live where the epicenters are and its basically socioeconomic disparities of care than any genetic thing.”

Doctor Gates says to avoid these conditions, folks need to see their doctors regularly and be smart about their health. Blaylock is doing that, by continuing to stay home although she was only directed to quarantine until Monday.

“My whole world has been looking out the window, can’t go out, watching the birds and the squirrels and the clouds go by and an airplane every now and then,” says Blaylock.

If you experience coronavirus symptoms, experts recommend contacting your doctor first by phone or online.