Coronavirus: A Special Report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Each Wednesday ABC 27 is doing a 30 minute special report on the Coronavirus starting at 7:30 p.m.

The following videos are from WHTM’s special report on Wednesday, March 25.

The first segment is a general overview on what risks pregnant women face right now with the pandemic and how to stay safe, as well as the impact hoarding and bulk buying has had on Pennsylvania’s food supply system.

Central Pennsylvania’s blood bank supply is low and in need of donations. An expert talks about the precautionary measures the blood bank is taking to make sure those who are donating stay safe as well as the importance to continue donating during this time.

A Penn State Health expert talks about the pace of the Novel Coronavirus spread in Central Pennsylvania. An overview of the symptoms, demographics, risk factors and cures that come with the virus as well as the risk of re-infection.

A Penn State Health expert elaborates on the details about how the virus spreads, what the trajectory of infection is and what vaccines are being worked on. Information on how and what to donate to hospitals in the region is given.