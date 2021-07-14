Corner Room closed temporarily for renovations

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Corner Room in State College is closed temporarily for renovations.

The restaurant will be closed until July 26. Renovations started July 12. They did not serve breakfast on the weekend of July 9 in preparation for renovations. On their website, The Corner Room said they look forward to sharing their new space soon.

Renovations underway at the Corner Room in State College.

The Corner Room was originally named “Jack’s Roadhouse” during its formation in 1855, back when Penn State University started as the Pennsylvania Farmers High School. It was renamed in 1926, according to their website. If you are interested in ordering some food when it reopens on July 26, you can place an order online.