Cookies for Caregivers reaches 400 dozen donated cookies for first responders

A few people in Huntingdon continue to give a sweet treat those on the frontlines through their volunteer group called “Cookies for Caregivers”.

They collect cookies from bakers in the community and drop them off to medical staff, first responders, and other businesses once a week.

So far, they delivered over 400 dozen cookies in the huntingdon area.

“Where this started ten weeks ago, Scott and I never thought it would get to this point, we were just looking at doing something good for the community, but it has branched out to something a whole lot greater,” Jeremy Uhrich, Co-Founder, Cookies fo Caregivers, said.

“Our job is to make sure that people that get up everyday and go to work, so that we can have a better community, know that they’re seen, and know that they’re appreciated,” McKenzie, said.

During the Blair House apartment fires in May, the group gave over 174 dozen cookies to first responders and victims of the fire.

The group hopes to branch out and deliver cookies outside of Huntingdon.