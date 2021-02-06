Cookie decorating class gives back to local kids battling cancer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you made any plans for Valentines day? If you’re looking for something to do with your sweetheart and give back while doing it – this is just the event for you!

The Brian Morden Foundation will be holding a virtual ‘Sweet Art event on Valentine’s day.

You may remember Brian’s story. Brian was a local boy who lost his battle to cancer in 2003.

Now his mom, Dawn has created a foundation to support other local kids who are battling childhood cancer.

The foundation is raising money through this virtual cookie decorating class over zoom to help these kiddos. The kits and demonstrations are being provided by the foundation, Arts Altoona, and Rachael Bites. Your donation will include cookies, icing, and other supplies for decorating.

during the virtual class – you’ll hear the stories of the local kids and foundations who are making this all possible.

Brian’s mom says she hopes the community can have some artistic fun while understanding the realities that these kids face everyday. “This is a first for us so I’m hoping, crossing my fingers that it all goes well but we’re so excited about being able to bring this wonderful event to the community. I certainly hope they get a better understanding of what these kids are going through when they are given that diagnosis,” says Brian’s mom, Dawn Morden.

Registration closes soon, but you still have time to reserve your spot and you can do so by visiting their website to reserve your spot at brianmordenfoundation.org for all of the information.