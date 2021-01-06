Convicted murderer faces new rape charges

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man accused of rape is now in police custody.

Police say 43-year-old Kenneth Wells held a knife to the victim’s throat, made verbal threats and forced her to perform sexual acts on Jan. 2 in Claysburg.

Criminal records show that Wells was charged and convicted of third-degree murder, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in Fayette County in 2001.

Wells is facing multiple charges, including rape, strangulation, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

