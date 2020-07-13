Controversial police video sparks protests in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Video of a controversial use of force is sparking protests in Allentown.
Police said officers found a man vomiting and staggering toward a hospital emergency room. When police approached, the man allegedly spat on them.
Police said the officers restrained the man while hospital staff used a spit shield. One officer appears to have restrained the man with his knee, which is causing a public outcry. The man was treated at the hospital and then released.
Both Allentown’s mayor, Ray O’Connell and Police Chief, Glenn Grannitz, showed up to ease tensions at a rally on Saturday night.
We’re done. People think that it couldn’t happen here and it has been happening. And it has happened again yesterday. So enough is enough.Justan Parker, Black Lives Matter, Lehigh Valley