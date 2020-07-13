Controversial police video sparks protests in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Video of a controversial use of force is sparking protests in Allentown.

Police said officers found a man vomiting and staggering toward a hospital emergency room. When police approached, the man allegedly spat on them.

Police said the officers restrained the man while hospital staff used a spit shield. One officer appears to have restrained the man with his knee, which is causing a public outcry. The man was treated at the hospital and then released.

Both Allentown’s mayor, Ray O’Connell and Police Chief, Glenn Grannitz, showed up to ease tensions at a rally on Saturday night.