Contigo kids water bottle recall

(WTAJ/CNN) — Millions of children’s water bottles are recalled.

The consumer product safety commission says you should stop using Contigo kids cleanable water bottles.

The silicone spout can detach and pose a choking hazard for children.

The company has received 149 complaints, including 18 incidents in which the spout was discovered in a child’s mouth.

The recall only applies to bottles that have a black color spout base and spout cover.

The water bottles come in three sizes — 13, 14, and 20 ounces.

They were sold at Costco, Target, Walmart and online between April 2018 and June 2019.

You can contact Contigo for a free replacement lid.