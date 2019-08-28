Contigo kids water bottle recall

(WTAJ/CNN) — Millions of children’s water bottles are recalled.
The consumer product safety commission says you should stop using Contigo kids cleanable water bottles.
The silicone spout can detach and pose a choking hazard for children.
The company has received 149 complaints, including 18 incidents in which the spout was discovered in a child’s mouth.
The recall only applies to bottles that have a black color spout base and spout cover.
The water bottles come in three sizes — 13, 14, and 20 ounces.
They were sold at Costco, Target, Walmart and online between April 2018 and June 2019.
You can contact Contigo for a free replacement lid.