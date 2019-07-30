Contest brings flair to Clearfield County Fair

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County Fair is off and running, and the Clearfield County Historical Society brought a little Kentucky Derby style to the horse harness races.

The historical society hosted their first Derby Hat Day.

“It was so much fun to watch everyone come out of the grandstands and see the creativity,” historical society board member Julie Houston said. “Some people made their hats and added to their hats, it was just a lot of fun.”

To up the stakes, board members added a competition.

A total of 59 people showed off their hats to be judged on a number of traits.

“Creativity, personality, some flair, just different things like that,” Houston said.

Historical society members were inspired to start the new tradition by the Kentucky Derby —

Which is why Monica Morroni-McMahon donned her best hat and came to the fair.

“I thought this was such a great idea, how creative, this is just like the Kentucky Derby in Clearfield Pennsylvania,” Morroni-McMahon said.

The historical society plans to hold the hat competition again next year.