BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to a call of a fire in an apartment in Boalsburg.

It happened on the 100 block of Boal Avenue. Officials say the fire was contained to an upstairs apartment and was controlled quickly. One man had to be transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials have not yet said the cause of the fire. Residents will be allowed to re-enter their apartments shortly.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.