Construction fumes sicken students, teachers; school closed

PITCAIRN, Pa. (AP) — Officials say three students and three teachers have been treated for nausea after they breathed in fumes from a construction site near their western Pennsylvania school.

School spokeswoman Sonya Toler says officials evacuated about 280 students and staff from the Propel Schools Pitcairn building just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The students were dismissed for the day about an hour later.

Toler tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the problem came from a long-term sewer project near the school east of Pittsburgh that caused nausea and watery eyes for students and staff.

They evacuated to a nearby church, where a restaurant delivered pizza for lunch.

None of the victims were kept at the hospital.

Toler says classes are scheduled as normal Wednesday.

