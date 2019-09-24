Construction fumes sicken students, teachers; school closed

PITCAIRN, Pa. (AP) — Officials say three students and three teachers have been treated for nausea after they breathed in fumes from a construction site near their western Pennsylvania school.
School spokeswoman Sonya Toler says officials evacuated about 280 students and staff from the Propel Schools Pitcairn building just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The students were dismissed for the day about an hour later.
Toler tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the problem came from a long-term sewer project near the school east of Pittsburgh that caused nausea and watery eyes for students and staff.
They evacuated to a nearby church, where a restaurant delivered pizza for lunch.
None of the victims were kept at the hospital.
Toler says classes are scheduled as normal Wednesday.
