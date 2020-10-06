Conspirator in Altoona shooting taken into custody

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police have arrested a suspected conspirator in the shooting at the Sheetz in Greenwood on Sept. 13.

Rebekah Lee Todd, 31, was arrested on Monday. According to police, she was carrying a rifle during the attempted homicide and robbery.

During the shooting, one woman was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital for her injuries.

Police said Todd is currently at the Blair County Prison and is awaiting arraignment for conspiracy to commit multiple high-grade felonies.

Justin LeFevre was taken into custody on Sept. 17 in relation to the shooting and is facing multiple charges including criminal attempted homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault.

LeFevre is also being held at the Blair County Prison on a $1 million bail.