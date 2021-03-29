Congressman Keller, PA House Majority Leader Benninghoff visit Centre County businesses

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, Congressman Fred Keller (R, PA-12) and Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R, PA-171) visited three small businesses in Centre County.

“This is about, how do we bring Pennsylvania back, how do we get the thousands, tens of thousands, of people that are still on unemployment back in the workforce,” said Congressman Fred Keller.

The businesses included TransducerWorks in Centre Hall, GW Auto Collision Repair Inc. in State College, and Stuckey Mitsubishi in State College.

“We want to hear from the front line people, the people who are doing the jobs, providing the jobs, and have continued to provide healthcare to their employees throughout the pandemic,” said Congressman Keller.

At each location, they toured facilities, connected with management, and discussed new projects.

“One of the things that they’re asking for is consistency,” said Congressman Keller. “Consistency of regulations, consistency of rules.”

Congressman Keller says they’re here to help people stay employed and earn an income, but he adds, “The government can’t keep changing the rules on us all the time, deciding who’s essential, who’s not essential, who can be open, who can’t be open.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are also a priority, says Congressman Keller.

“We want to continue the vaccine roll out and get that done to the best of our ability, as quickly and consistently, and not make such stringent guidelines as some can get it and some can not, even within the same family.”

After visitations, the Congressman says the businesses shared they’re looking for more employees.

“Many of our employers are saying, ‘We do not have the workers, we have the jobs available, we’re allowed to be open, we need able, well-trained individuals’,” said Congressman Keller.

Those jobs, he says, include high-tech career opportunities.

“We need to make sure they have they educational opportunities to be trained to be prepared.”