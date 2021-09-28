Congress faces packed agenda as Senate Republicans block bill to fund the government

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats’ first attempt to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling was blocked by Republicans on Monday night.

“The Senate had an opportunity to begin solving these problems right away. Democrats did their part and voted yes,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Schumer blames Republicans for blocking the bill. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Democrats are being reckless.

“There’s no chance Republicans will help lift Democrats’ credit limit so they can immediately steamroll through a socialist binge that will hurt families,” McConnell said.

Schumer promises to bring the bill up for a vote again later this week. Meanwhile, House Democrats are working to pass both the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill.

“Together these two bills will produce major progress for the American people,” said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.).

House Republicans support the bipartisan infrastructure bill but say they cannot support unnecessary spending in the other piece of legislation.

“The speaker hijacked the process to hold infrastructure hostage for the $3.5 trillion socialist spending spree the progressives want to ram through using budget reconciliation,” said Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.).

Progressives say they are in talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some Senate Democrats. President Joe Biden says he is optimistic and hopes for a positive outcome by the end of the week.