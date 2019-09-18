Coney Island skates into 1ST SUMMIT ARENA with menu full of favorites

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Managers of the 1ST SUMMIT ARENA @ Cambria County War Memorial have announced a new partnership with Coney Island to bring their favorites to the arena concessions.

Beginning Friday, September 27, when the Johnstown Tomahawks open the season, Coney Island will be offering specials to celebrate the grand opening of their location.

The stand will be behind section 20 in the arena concourse and they’ll have favorites like sundowners, hot dogs, burgers, and their signature chili.

Coney Island and 1ST SUMMIT ARENA have a combined 170 years of doing business in Johnstown. They’re both very iconic in their own rights and have strong roots in our community. This partnership gives us the opportunity to share the Coney Island experience with our guests, and we’re incredibly excited about that. Jason Blumenfeld, General Manager of 1ST SUMMIT ARENA

Tickets for the opening day where the Johnstown Tomahawks face the New Jersey Titans can be purchased on ticketmaster.com and at the Arena Box Office.