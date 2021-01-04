Conemaugh ranked in top PA nursing schools

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh School of Nursing has been ranked 45th in Pennsylvania’s list of top nursing schools.
Conemaugh has appeared on the list of schools since the Pennsylvania Board of Nursing first compiled the list in 1918. They are ranked 45th out of 75.
According to director Dr. Bonnie Mazurak-Riga, 4,126 nurses have graduated from the program. This data includes graduates from the class of 2020.
The rankings were calculated based on collected dat and was evaluated in three different ways:
- The institution’s academic prestige and perceived value
- The breadth and depth of nursing programs offered
- Student success, particularly on the NCLEX licensure examination
THE LATEST
- Google employees form first-ever workers’ union at parent company Alphabet
- Watch Live: Biden campaigns for Democrats ahead of Georgia runoffs
- Bedford County man accused of child sexual assault
- Pennsylvania COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update for Dec. 25 – Dec. 31
- Truck sought after blasts damage parked car, shake homes