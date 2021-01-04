Conemaugh ranked in top PA nursing schools

A worker adds nose protectors to face masks at a new factory in Mexico City, Thursday, May 21, 2020. An initiative by Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM) and Mexico City’s government aims to fill the gap of the protective equipment desperately needed by doctors and nurses fighting the pandemic with this new factory to make N95 masks. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh School of Nursing has been ranked 45th in Pennsylvania’s list of top nursing schools.

Conemaugh has appeared on the list of schools since the Pennsylvania Board of Nursing first compiled the list in 1918. They are ranked 45th out of 75.

According to director Dr. Bonnie Mazurak-Riga, 4,126 nurses have graduated from the program. This data includes graduates from the class of 2020.

The rankings were calculated based on collected dat and was evaluated in three different ways:

The institution’s academic prestige and perceived value

The breadth and depth of nursing programs offered

Student success, particularly on the NCLEX licensure examination

