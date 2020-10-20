Conemaugh Nason Doctor Emphasizes Importance of Mask Wearing

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — Director of Emergency Medicine, Doctor John Baker is emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask. Working in the medical profession, Dr. Baker says this year getting your flu shot is more important now than ever. “The symptoms are similar, so the sooner that you can get your flu vaccine, the more you can protect yourself this flu season,” says Dr. Baker.

Dr. Baker says he believes America would be further along in the recovery phase of the pandemic if everyone would wear a mask, wash their hands, and social distance. “The more that people make this a political thing, and continue to have that mindset, the longer it’s going to take as a country to recover,” says John Baker, Doctor at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center.

Dr. John Baker recently purchased 300 Sideline Cancer masks from Cathy Griffith of the Griffith Family Foundation.