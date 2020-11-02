Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center reimplements visitor restrictions

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is re-implementing visitor restrictions in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

As of Nov. 3, visitors are not allowed in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Ebensburg, Somerset, East Hills Outpatient Centers, Lee Campus, MedPark and the Conemaugh Physician Group Offices.

Visitors will be allowed if they meet the following exceptions:

2 visitors at a time for end of life situations.

1 visitor for pediatrics, NICU (parent or guardian), labor & delivery (significant other).

1 visitor to assist patients who are physically unable and need assistance.

Visitors must return to their vehicle until the patient is ready for pick up.

1 decision-maker visitor for patients who are not capable of doing so for themselves.

These visitors must be prearranged and approved by the department manager.

No visitor under the age of 12 is permitted to enter unless the patient is accompanied by a

child.

Chaplains or clergy are permitted to visit a patient if requested by the patient or their family.

Approved visitors will go through a temperature screening and will be asked symptoms and exposure questions. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be denied entry.

Visitors are required to bring their own masks and are required to wear them for the entirety of their visit to the hospital.

Limited restrictions are still in effect at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical center, Conemaugh Miners Medical Center and Conemaugh Nason Medical Center.