Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center employees test positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Employees at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center said that they have identified those who have come in contact with the individuals that tested positive and are following appropriate protocols per the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

They said that Conemaugh Health System’s top priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of their patients, providers, employees and the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss