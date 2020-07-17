Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center employees test positive for COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Employees at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center said that they have identified those who have come in contact with the individuals that tested positive and are following appropriate protocols per the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
They said that Conemaugh Health System’s top priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of their patients, providers, employees and the community.
