Conemaugh celebrates 130-year anniversary with new initiative

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh is celebrating its 130-year anniversary by giving back to the community.

The initiative is called 130 Acts of Kindness and will see employees participating in various organized projects throughout the community.

On Thursday, they started out by giving $250 to 35 schools in Blair, Cambria and Somerset Counties to go toward health and wellness initiatives.

“In so many ways they are the heart of our community, not only educating our kids but in many cases, they’re a safety net for kids who are vulnerable or kids who are in need and they’re also teaching lifestyle and behaviors,” says Emily Korns, Director of Marketing at Conemaugh.

In addition to the donation, Korns says each school will receive a year of free access to wellness rewards programs offered by Conemaugh available to students and staff.