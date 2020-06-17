Concessions stands offer Centre Crest residents a taste of the Grange Fair

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– While the 146th annual Centre County Grange Fair was canceled in 2020 (due to Covid-19 concerns), residents at Centre Crest are still getting a taste of the fair.

Fair concessions stands will be set up in the parking lot of Centre Crest from June 15-19. Residents are being served the classic carnival food in their rooms, as staff deliver orders to them.

Some residents at Centre Crest have not missed a Grange Fair in their entire life (including residents that are now more than 90 years old).

Many at Centre Crest feel bringing the carnival stands to residents is one of the best ways to keep part of the fair tradition.

“This is a way to keep them connected with their community. We’re sad the Grange Fair is not happening, but we’re grateful that we have a little taste of home for residents to enjoy,” said Bobbie Salvaterra, Director of Therapeutic Recreation at Centre Crest.

She added: “The residents were excited, happy, and smiling…and whenever we can do that in this particular environment, it makes for a good day.”

Community members are welcome to purchase food from the concessions stands. Many concessioners, like Snyder’s say they are thankful for any support they receive. Snyder’s told WTAJ the Grange Fair (now canceled) accounted for one-third of their annual income.