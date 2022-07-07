HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Representative Rich Irvin is hosting a concealed carry seminar in Huntingdon County this July.

Irvin is the representative for Huntingdon, Centre, and Mifflin county and will be hosting the event on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at the Trough Creek Sportsman Club.

“The seminar will feature Huntingdon County District Attorney Dave Smith and Huntingdon County Sherriff Jeff Leonard, who will discuss Pennsylvania firearm and concealed carry laws,” Irvin said. “I will also provide a legislative update on bills impacting gun owners that are currently before the General Assembly.”

The Trough Creek Sportsman Club is located at 15913 Sportsman’s Club Road in Cassville.