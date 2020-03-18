Companies urge mobile orders, payments to limit physical contact

(WTAJ) — Companies across the nation, and locally, have been urging customers to use their app to order your food, and even pay, before arrival.

From Dunkin Donuts and Sheetz to Walmart and Martin’s, companies that offer any kind of pick-up also have convenient apps to use for ordering and paying.

When walking into Sheetz, their MTO order screens have been updated to suggest using the app if you want to limit physical touch and avoid the touch screen. You also have the option to pay for your order in the app and limit having to hand over your card or have to handle money.

Companies like Walmart and GIANT/MARTIN’S also offer ‘curbside’ pick-up with their app. Simply place the order and pay online or on your smartphone, pull into the reserved pick-up spot, open your trunk or hatch and they’ll load it for you. Social distancing at its finest.

Little Caeser’s has its “pick-up portal” where you order and pay on the app and an employee will slide your food into the warming portal for you to take at your convenience without even having to say a word, let alone handling a card or cash.

Delivery apps such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart also feature a pick-up option from various places in addition to the obvious deliveries they offer. You can even add delivery instructions to have your food left at your doorstep. The driver has the ability to call or text on their end to let you know the food is there.

While companies are taking extra precautions with sanitizing and cleaning, mobile and online ordering/paying options are another convenient way to avoid physical contact and handling cash for yourself, and the employees.