Community talking about mental health

Tonight former Penn State Men’s Hockey Coach Joe Battista came to the Juniper Village Senior living center in State College.

It’s a time where they invite the community to learn from a guest speaker and talk as a group about a timely issue.

He talked about building teams and made a connection with mental health issues.

“Having tough conversations because it’s the right thing to do and it’s needed in order to solve a maybe complex problem and teams are willing to have the tough talks when they have to be done,” Battista, said.

This Thursday, the foundation is also hosting their “Mokita Dialogue”.

There the community will be able to discuss drugs and alcohol.

That will be from noon to 1pm at the New Leaf Initiative.



