Community searching for a 19-year-old who disappeared near Pittsburgh

NEW CASTLE, LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A community in New Castle is looking for a 19-Year-Old who disappeared on Friday, June 5th near Pittsburgh.

Police say Amari Wise was reported missing on Saturday. Since then, family and friends have covered acres of land near El Rio Beach.

The day like that happened we were suppose to go to El to play basketball and I video chatted him while he was getting his haircut and then after that I didn’t hear from him nothing. Daja Mire/Cousin of Missing Teen



New Castle Police have not named any suspects, but have executed several search warrants at a home on Adams Street. The chief says its an open investigation.