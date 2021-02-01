Community reaction to winter weather ahead of Groundhog Day

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Winter isn’t for everyone, some members of the community are dreaming of warmer days while others can’t get enough of it.

“I love the snow, it’s the best time of the year,” Altoona resident, Susan Roland said.

“I hate it I don’t like the cold at all and I wish it wouldn’t snow,” Altoona resident, Kayle Barr said.

With Groundhog Day Tuesday, some residents are hoping the groundhog will see its shadow.

“Yeah, I’ll take 6 more weeks of winter,” Roland said.

And others, like Barr, are hoping spring will come early.

“I feel like with covid and everything the winter just makes it worse you can’t get out and do much outside,” Barr said.

And as more snow comes our way, Barr is making sure she’s prepared for it.

“Grocery shopping and just staying inside and keeping warm,” Barr said.

But if you are planning on heading out PennDOT gives other tips to keep in mind, such as carrying a winter emergency kit in your car, keeping your gas tank at least half full, and slowing down and keeping distance between you and other cars.

Another good tool to check before heading out is 511pa.com

