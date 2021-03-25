Community mourns the loss of Marklesburg fire chief’s son

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Thoughts and prayers go out to the chief of the Markelsburg Fire Company’s family, as his son recently passed away.

Chase Hunsicker was just 9-years-old.

“He’s always been a cute spunky little boy, always happy…full of life,” said family friend Amber Bumbarger.

But a tragic accident that happened at home, left Chase severely injured earlier this month.

“He was life flighted to Pittsburgh hospital,” said Bumbarger.

At the Children’s Hospital is where Chase would spend his last days, fighting for his life.

Bumbarger says when she initially heard about the accident, she knew she had to do something to help out. As the owner of Amber’s Sweet Sugar Rush, she decided to hold a cupcake fundraiser.

“For all the added expenses and everything, that way that’s less they have to worry about,” said Bumbarger.

Posting the fundraiser to Facebook, Bumbarger says the response she got from the community was overwhelming.

“I’ve had some people reach out and say hey, I don’t eat cupcakes but I still want to donate to the cause and everything,” said Bumbarger.

The owner of Kelly’s Korner Beth Feather says, she too wanted to help out, even though she didn’t personally know Chase. She decided to pick an entire day to donate a portion of their sales towards his hospital expenses.

“My waitstaff posted it on facebook and then they shared it and by that afternoon, Kim had let me know that I would need to bring in more staff to cover because they were getting a lot of shares and likes,” said Feather.

According to Feather it was a good thing she did call for extra help because they were busy the entire day.

“Today’s been fantastic as far as take out, people eating in, people calling to see if we’re still doing it because unfortunately you know Chase didn’t make it so we just wanted to do our part,” said Feather.

A GoFundme page was created to help out with Chase’s hospital expenses. If you’d like to donate you can do so by clicking here.